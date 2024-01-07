Who’s the Best Team in the SWAC? See our Weekly SWAC Power Rankings
Which basketball team sits on top of the SWAC? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.
SWAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Southern
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 196th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: W 58-51 vs Texas Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: Prairie View A&M
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
2. Jackson State
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 19-12
- Overall Rank: 265th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 84th
- Last Game: W 88-80 vs Alcorn State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Alabama State
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
3. Alabama State
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 270th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 46th
- Last Game: W 54-51 vs Mississippi Valley State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UAPB
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
4. Texas Southern
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 305th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: L 58-51 vs Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Grambling
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
5. Florida A&M
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 10-17
- Overall Rank: 324th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: L 98-86 vs Bethune-Cookman
Next Game
- Opponent: Southern
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Rattlers+
6. Prairie View A&M
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 326th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th
- Last Game: L 69-63 vs Grambling
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Southern
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
7. Grambling
- Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 331st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd
- Last Game: W 69-63 vs Prairie View A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas Southern
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
8. Bethune-Cookman
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 334th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd
- Last Game: W 98-86 vs Florida A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: Grambling
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: YouTube
9. Alcorn State
- Current Record: 1-13 | Projected Record: 7-23
- Overall Rank: 335th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
- Last Game: L 88-80 vs Jackson State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Alabama A&M
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Bulldogs All-Access
10. UAPB
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 4-23
- Overall Rank: 352nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 107th
- Last Game: L 63-62 vs Alabama A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: Alabama State
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
11. Alabama A&M
- Current Record: 2-12 | Projected Record: 6-25
- Overall Rank: 353rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 170th
- Last Game: W 63-62 vs UAPB
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Mississippi Valley State
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: YouTube
12. Mississippi Valley State
- Current Record: 0-14 | Projected Record: 2-29
- Overall Rank: 358th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: L 54-51 vs Alabama State
Next Game
- Opponent: Alabama A&M
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: YouTube
