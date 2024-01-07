The Texas A&M Aggies (12-2) will be trying to extend an 11-game home winning run when taking on the Auburn Tigers (11-3) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Reed Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up an average of 69.8 points per game, 20.6 more points than the 49.2 the Aggies allow.

When it scores more than 49.2 points, Auburn is 11-3.

Texas A&M is 12-1 when it allows fewer than 69.8 points.

The 74.9 points per game the Aggies record are 20.5 more points than the Tigers allow (54.4).

Texas A&M is 12-1 when scoring more than 54.4 points.

When Auburn gives up fewer than 74.9 points, it is 11-2.

The Aggies shoot 42.1% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Tigers concede defensively.

The Tigers' 41.6 shooting percentage from the field is 10.1 higher than the Aggies have given up.

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 10.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.5 BLK, 48.7 FG%

10.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.5 BLK, 48.7 FG% Janiah Barker: 12.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 49.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

12.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 49.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Aicha Coulibaly: 11.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 55.2 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

11.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 55.2 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Endyia Rogers: 11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72)

11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72) Sahara Jones: 5.9 PTS, 32.6 FG%

Texas A&M Schedule