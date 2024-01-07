Will Tony Pollard Score a Touchdown Against the Commanders in Week 18?
When the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders go head to head in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Tony Pollard get into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Pollard will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Cowboys vs Commanders Anytime TD Bets
Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Commanders?
Odds to score a TD this game: -149 (Bet $14.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Pollard has 235 carries for a team-best 935 rushing yards (58.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Pollard also has 295 receiving yards (18.4 per game) on 53 catches.
- Pollard has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this season, and has scored in four games.
Tony Pollard Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|14
|70
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|25
|72
|0
|7
|37
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|23
|122
|0
|3
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|11
|47
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|8
|29
|0
|4
|35
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|15
|30
|0
|6
|80
|0
|Week 8
|Rams
|12
|53
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|12
|51
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|15
|55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|12
|61
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 12
|Commanders
|13
|79
|1
|6
|24
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|20
|68
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 14
|Eagles
|16
|59
|0
|7
|37
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|11
|52
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|12
|38
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 17
|Lions
|16
|49
|0
|1
|0
|0
Rep Tony Pollard with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.