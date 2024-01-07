Sunday's game that pits the UTEP Miners (8-7) against the Chicago State Cougars (7-14) at Don Haskins Center has a projected final score of 71-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UTEP, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 7.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UTEP vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

UTEP vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 71, Chicago State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for UTEP vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: UTEP (-7.2)

UTEP (-7.2) Computer Predicted Total: 134.7

UTEP has compiled a 3-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Chicago State is 10-10-0. The Miners have a 4-8-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Cougars have a record of 8-12-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the last 10 games, UTEP is 2-8 against the spread and 3-7 overall while Chicago State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Other CUSA Predictions

UTEP Performance Insights

The Miners average 75.1 points per game (183rd in college basketball) while giving up 69.3 per outing (131st in college basketball). They have a +87 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The 34.5 rebounds per game UTEP averages rank 265th in the nation. Its opponents grab 34.3 per outing.

UTEP connects on 5.1 three-pointers per game (344th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.7. It shoots 28.4% from deep while its opponents hit 30.9% from long range.

The Miners rank 221st in college basketball by averaging 93.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 85th in college basketball, allowing 86.0 points per 100 possessions.

UTEP has committed 13.7 turnovers per game (318th in college basketball action), 3.8 fewer than the 17.5 it forces on average (fifth in college basketball).

