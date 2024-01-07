The UTEP Miners (8-5) will play the Chicago State Cougars (7-10) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UTEP vs. Chicago State Game Information

UTEP Players to Watch

Tae Hardy: 15.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Zid Powell: 12.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Otis Frazier III: 11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Calvin Solomon: 8.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Corey Camper Jr.: 7.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Chicago State Players to Watch

Wesley Cardet Jr.: 18.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Jahsean Corbett: 12.8 PTS, 7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Brent Davis: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Noble Crawford: 6.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

DeShawn Jean-Charles: 6.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

UTEP vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison

UTEP Rank UTEP AVG Chicago State AVG Chicago State Rank 111th 77.9 Points Scored 64.9 341st 137th 69.5 Points Allowed 70.5 169th 218th 35.9 Rebounds 32.1 337th 89th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 9.3 173rd 341st 5.2 3pt Made 5.5 327th 103rd 14.8 Assists 9.9 347th 330th 14.2 Turnovers 13.6 311th

