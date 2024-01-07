The Chicago State Cougars (7-14) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the UTEP Miners (8-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Don Haskins Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 132.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UTEP vs. Chicago State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UTEP -10.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTEP Betting Records & Stats

In six of 12 games this season, UTEP and its opponents have gone over 132.5 points.

UTEP's games this year have an average total of 144.5, 12.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Miners are 3-9-0 ATS this season.

UTEP has won five of the six games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Miners have played as a favorite of -550 or more twice this season and split those games.

The implied probability of a win from UTEP, based on the moneyline, is 84.6%.

UTEP vs. Chicago State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UTEP 6 50% 75.1 138.5 69.3 139.6 140.3 Chicago State 10 50% 63.4 138.5 70.3 139.6 139.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UTEP Insights & Trends

The Miners score 75.1 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 70.3 the Cougars allow.

UTEP is 2-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UTEP vs. Chicago State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UTEP 3-9-0 0-1 4-8-0 Chicago State 10-10-0 4-2 8-12-0

UTEP vs. Chicago State Home/Away Splits

UTEP Chicago State 7-2 Home Record 3-5 0-4 Away Record 3-8 2-4-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 0-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 84.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.6 57.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.7 2-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-5-0 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.