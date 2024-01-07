Who’s the Best Team in the WAC? See our Weekly WAC Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the WAC, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where every team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
WAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Grand Canyon
- Current Record: 14-1 | Projected Record: 29-1
- Overall Rank: 56th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 229th
- Last Game: W 75-65 vs Utah Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: Abilene Christian
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. SFA
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 110th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 261st
- Last Game: W 92-73 vs UT Arlington
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Utah Tech
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Seattle U
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 129th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 235th
- Last Game: W 48-46 vs Cal Baptist
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UT Rio Grande Valley
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Tarleton State
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 147th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 230th
- Last Game: W 78-76 vs UT Arlington
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cal Baptist
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Cal Baptist
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 203rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 298th
- Last Game: L 48-46 vs Seattle U
Next Game
- Opponent: Tarleton State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. UT Arlington
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Overall Rank: 206th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 81st
- Last Game: L 92-73 vs SFA
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas-Dallas
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Utah Valley
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 207th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th
- Last Game: W 80-62 vs Southern Utah
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UT Arlington
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Abilene Christian
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 11-19
- Overall Rank: 238th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 175th
- Last Game: W 91-89 vs UT Rio Grande Valley
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Grand Canyon
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Southern Utah
- Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 274th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 182nd
- Last Game: L 80-62 vs Utah Valley
Next Game
- Opponent: SFA
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Utah Tech
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 8-22
- Overall Rank: 277th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 178th
- Last Game: L 75-65 vs Grand Canyon
Next Game
- Opponent: SFA
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. UT Rio Grande Valley
- Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 4-25
- Overall Rank: 306th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st
- Last Game: L 91-89 vs Abilene Christian
Next Game
- Opponent: Seattle U
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
