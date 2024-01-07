Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the WAC, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where every team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

WAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Grand Canyon

  • Current Record: 14-1 | Projected Record: 29-1
  • Overall Rank: 56th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 229th
  • Last Game: W 75-65 vs Utah Tech

Next Game

  • Opponent: Abilene Christian
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. SFA

  • Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 21-8
  • Overall Rank: 110th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 261st
  • Last Game: W 92-73 vs UT Arlington

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Utah Tech
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Seattle U

  • Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 21-9
  • Overall Rank: 129th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 235th
  • Last Game: W 48-46 vs Cal Baptist

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UT Rio Grande Valley
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Tarleton State

  • Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 21-8
  • Overall Rank: 147th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 230th
  • Last Game: W 78-76 vs UT Arlington

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Cal Baptist
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Cal Baptist

  • Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 13-16
  • Overall Rank: 203rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 298th
  • Last Game: L 48-46 vs Seattle U

Next Game

  • Opponent: Tarleton State
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. UT Arlington

  • Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 13-17
  • Overall Rank: 206th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 81st
  • Last Game: L 92-73 vs SFA

Next Game

  • Opponent: Texas-Dallas
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Utah Valley

  • Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 12-17
  • Overall Rank: 207th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th
  • Last Game: W 80-62 vs Southern Utah

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UT Arlington
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Abilene Christian

  • Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 11-19
  • Overall Rank: 238th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 175th
  • Last Game: W 91-89 vs UT Rio Grande Valley

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Grand Canyon
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Southern Utah

  • Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 6-23
  • Overall Rank: 274th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 182nd
  • Last Game: L 80-62 vs Utah Valley

Next Game

  • Opponent: SFA
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Utah Tech

  • Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 8-22
  • Overall Rank: 277th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 178th
  • Last Game: L 75-65 vs Grand Canyon

Next Game

  • Opponent: SFA
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. UT Rio Grande Valley

  • Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 4-25
  • Overall Rank: 306th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st
  • Last Game: L 91-89 vs Abilene Christian

Next Game

  • Opponent: Seattle U
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

