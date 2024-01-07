See how each WAC team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

WAC Power Rankings

1. Grand Canyon

  • Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 27-3
  • Overall Rank: 93rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 227th
  • Last Game: W 73-48 vs Utah Tech

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Abilene Christian
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

2. Cal Baptist

  • Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 26-3
  • Overall Rank: 120th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 324th
  • Last Game: W 94-79 vs Seattle U

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Tarleton State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

3. SFA

  • Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 18-11
  • Overall Rank: 173rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 173rd
  • Last Game: L 81-62 vs UT Arlington

Next Game

  • Opponent: Utah Tech
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

4. UT Arlington

  • Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 18-12
  • Overall Rank: 182nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 100th
  • Last Game: W 81-62 vs SFA

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Utah Valley
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

5. Abilene Christian

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 14-12
  • Overall Rank: 199th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th
  • Last Game: W 62-53 vs UT Rio Grande Valley

Next Game

  • Opponent: Grand Canyon
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

6. Utah Tech

  • Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 14-15
  • Overall Rank: 230th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 286th
  • Last Game: L 73-48 vs Grand Canyon

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ SFA
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7. Southern Utah

  • Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 7-21
  • Overall Rank: 252nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 181st
  • Last Game: W 71-58 vs Utah Valley

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ SFA
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

8. Tarleton State

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 8-20
  • Overall Rank: 265th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 321st
  • Last Game: L 73-49 vs UT Arlington

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cal Baptist
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9. UT Rio Grande Valley

  • Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 5-24
  • Overall Rank: 288th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 133rd
  • Last Game: L 62-53 vs Abilene Christian

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Seattle U
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

10. Utah Valley

  • Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 8-20
  • Overall Rank: 295th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd
  • Last Game: L 71-58 vs Southern Utah

Next Game

  • Opponent: UT Arlington
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

11. Seattle U

  • Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 1-28
  • Overall Rank: 328th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 191st
  • Last Game: L 94-79 vs Cal Baptist

Next Game

  • Opponent: UT Rio Grande Valley
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

