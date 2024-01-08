Alperen Sengun vs. Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alperen Sengun and the Miami Heat will battle when the Houston Rockets (18-16) face the Heat (20-15) at Kaseya Center on Monday, January 8, starting at 7:30 PM ET.
Rockets vs. Heat Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and Space City Home Network
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Arena: Kaseya Center
Alperen Sengun vs. Bam Adebayo Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Alperen Sengun
|Bam Adebayo
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1393.0
|1046.4
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|41.0
|41.9
|Fantasy Rank
|17
|21
Alperen Sengun vs. Bam Adebayo Insights
Alperen Sengun & the Rockets
- Sengun gives the Rockets 21.4 points, 9.0 boards and 5.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game, with a +88 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.5 points per game (23rd in NBA) and allow 109.9 per outing (second in league).
- Houston grabs 44.9 rebounds per game (sixth in league) while conceding 43.8 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.1 boards per game.
- The Rockets connect on 12.6 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), while their opponents have made 11.6 on average.
- Houston forces 12.6 turnovers per game (22nd in league) while committing 12.5 (seventh in NBA).
Bam Adebayo & the Heat
- Bam Adebayo is putting up 22.0 points, 3.9 assists and 10.3 boards per game.
- The Heat score 112.5 points per game (23rd in the NBA) and allow 111.6 (ninth in the league) for a +31 scoring differential overall.
- Miami averages 41.4 rebounds per game (26th in the league) compared to the 42.3 of its opponents.
- The Heat knock down 12.8 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.3 on average.
- Miami has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.5 per game (seventh in NBA action) while forcing 13.8 (ninth in the league).
Alperen Sengun vs. Bam Adebayo Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Alperen Sengun
|Bam Adebayo
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|3.3
|-1.0
|Usage Percentage
|28.0%
|27.9%
|True Shooting Pct
|59.3%
|57.2%
|Total Rebound Pct
|15.3%
|16.7%
|Assist Pct
|27.1%
|19.2%
