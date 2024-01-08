The Miami Heat (20-15) take the court against the Houston Rockets (18-16) as 4.5-point favorites on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and Space City Home Network.

Rockets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and Space City Home Network

BSSUN and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Rockets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Rockets 111

Rockets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 4.5)

Rockets (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-0.8)

Heat (-0.8) Pick OU: Over (219.5)



Over (219.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.2

The Rockets have put together a 22-12-0 ATS record this season compared to the 16-19-0 mark of the Heat.

Miami (1-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (14.3%) than Houston (8-5) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (61.5%).

Houston and its opponents have exceeded the total 41.2% of the time this season (14 out of 34). That's less often than Miami and its opponents have (16 out of 35).

The Heat have a .737 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-5) this season while the Rockets have a .391 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (9-14).

Rockets Performance Insights

Offensively, the Rockets are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA (112.5 points per game). Defensively, they are second-best (109.9 points conceded per game).

Houston is sixth in the NBA in rebounds per game (44.9) and 18th in rebounds allowed (43.8).

With 25.1 assists per game, the Rockets are 25th in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Houston is seventh in the league in committing them (12.5 per game). It is 22nd in forcing them (12.6 per game).

The Rockets are 17th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (37%).

