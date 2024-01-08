The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-0 Southland) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Houston Christian Huskies (2-10, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston Christian Stats Insights

  • The Huskies have shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Islanders have averaged.
  • Houston Christian has put together a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.4% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Islanders sit at 13th.
  • The Huskies score just 4.8 more points per game (71.7) than the Islanders allow their opponents to score (66.9).
  • Houston Christian has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 66.9 points.

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison

  • Houston Christian averages 91.4 points per game at home, and 57.6 on the road.
  • At home, the Huskies give up 80.0 points per game. Away, they allow 87.6.
  • Beyond the arc, Houston Christian knocks down fewer trifectas on the road (3.7 per game) than at home (4.4), and makes a lower percentage away (23.0%) than at home (25.9%) too.

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ SMU L 89-53 Moody Coliseum
12/22/2023 @ Texas A&M L 79-52 Reed Arena
1/6/2024 Nicholls State L 98-94 Sharp Gymnasium
1/8/2024 @ Texas A&M-CC - American Bank Center
1/13/2024 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
1/15/2024 @ Northwestern State - Prather Coliseum

