The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-0 Southland) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Houston Christian Huskies (2-10, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN+

Houston Christian Stats Insights

The Huskies have shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Islanders have averaged.

Houston Christian has put together a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.4% from the field.

The Huskies are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Islanders sit at 13th.

The Huskies score just 4.8 more points per game (71.7) than the Islanders allow their opponents to score (66.9).

Houston Christian has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 66.9 points.

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison

Houston Christian averages 91.4 points per game at home, and 57.6 on the road.

At home, the Huskies give up 80.0 points per game. Away, they allow 87.6.

Beyond the arc, Houston Christian knocks down fewer trifectas on the road (3.7 per game) than at home (4.4), and makes a lower percentage away (23.0%) than at home (25.9%) too.

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule