How to Watch Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC on TV or Live Stream - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-0 Southland) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Houston Christian Huskies (2-10, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston Christian Stats Insights
- The Huskies have shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Islanders have averaged.
- Houston Christian has put together a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.4% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Islanders sit at 13th.
- The Huskies score just 4.8 more points per game (71.7) than the Islanders allow their opponents to score (66.9).
- Houston Christian has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 66.9 points.
Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison
- Houston Christian averages 91.4 points per game at home, and 57.6 on the road.
- At home, the Huskies give up 80.0 points per game. Away, they allow 87.6.
- Beyond the arc, Houston Christian knocks down fewer trifectas on the road (3.7 per game) than at home (4.4), and makes a lower percentage away (23.0%) than at home (25.9%) too.
Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ SMU
|L 89-53
|Moody Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 79-52
|Reed Arena
|1/6/2024
|Nicholls State
|L 98-94
|Sharp Gymnasium
|1/8/2024
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|-
|American Bank Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|1/15/2024
|@ Northwestern State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
