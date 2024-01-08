The Houston Christian Huskies (2-10, 0-1 Southland) visit the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-0 Southland) after losing seven road games in a row. The Islanders are double-digit favorites by 13.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. The point total for the matchup is set at 152.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas Venue: American Bank Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas A&M-CC -13.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

Houston Christian and its opponents have combined to score more than 152.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

The average over/under for Houston Christian's matchups this season is 156.1, 3.6 more points than this game's total.

Houston Christian has a 7-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Texas A&M-CC (7-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 77.8% of the time, 7.8% more often than Houston Christian (7-3-0) this season.

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M-CC 2 22.2% 76.8 148.5 66.9 151.3 147.4 Houston Christian 6 60% 71.7 148.5 84.4 151.3 157.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Houston Christian Insights & Trends

The Islanders had 14 wins in 20 games against the spread last season in Southland games.

The Huskies put up an average of 71.7 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 66.9 the Islanders give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.9 points, Houston Christian is 3-0 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M-CC 7-2-0 0-0 2-7-0 Houston Christian 7-3-0 4-3 5-5-0

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Home/Away Splits

Texas A&M-CC Houston Christian 5-1 Home Record 2-3 3-4 Away Record 0-7 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 3-0-0 6-1-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 91.4 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.6 0-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.