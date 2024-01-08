Southland foes square off when the Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland) welcome in the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) at Montagne Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

The Incarnate Word Cardinals' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Lamar Cardinals have given up to their opponents (43.1%).

Incarnate Word is 4-4 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals are the 199th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lamar Cardinals sit at 30th.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals put up an average of 74.7 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 77.4 the Lamar Cardinals give up to opponents.

Incarnate Word has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 77.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison

Incarnate Word averages 78.8 points per game at home, and 73.4 away.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals concede 70.8 points per game at home, and 82.9 on the road.

At home, Incarnate Word sinks 9.2 trifectas per game, 1.2 more than it averages on the road (8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (41.1%) than away (30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule