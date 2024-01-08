How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. Lamar on TV or Live Stream - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Southland foes square off when the Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland) welcome in the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) at Montagne Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024.
Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Incarnate Word Stats Insights
- The Incarnate Word Cardinals' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Lamar Cardinals have given up to their opponents (43.1%).
- Incarnate Word is 4-4 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Incarnate Word Cardinals are the 199th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lamar Cardinals sit at 30th.
- The Incarnate Word Cardinals put up an average of 74.7 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 77.4 the Lamar Cardinals give up to opponents.
- Incarnate Word has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 77.4 points.
Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison
- Incarnate Word averages 78.8 points per game at home, and 73.4 away.
- The Incarnate Word Cardinals concede 70.8 points per game at home, and 82.9 on the road.
- At home, Incarnate Word sinks 9.2 trifectas per game, 1.2 more than it averages on the road (8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (41.1%) than away (30.9%).
Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|L 77-74
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|1/2/2024
|Our Lady of the Lake
|W 83-74
|McDermott Center
|1/6/2024
|Texas A&M-CC
|L 75-65
|McDermott Center
|1/8/2024
|@ Lamar
|-
|Montagne Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Northwestern State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
|1/15/2024
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
