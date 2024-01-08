Southland foes square off when the Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland) welcome in the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) at Montagne Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

  • The Incarnate Word Cardinals' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Lamar Cardinals have given up to their opponents (43.1%).
  • Incarnate Word is 4-4 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Incarnate Word Cardinals are the 199th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lamar Cardinals sit at 30th.
  • The Incarnate Word Cardinals put up an average of 74.7 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 77.4 the Lamar Cardinals give up to opponents.
  • Incarnate Word has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 77.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison

  • Incarnate Word averages 78.8 points per game at home, and 73.4 away.
  • The Incarnate Word Cardinals concede 70.8 points per game at home, and 82.9 on the road.
  • At home, Incarnate Word sinks 9.2 trifectas per game, 1.2 more than it averages on the road (8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (41.1%) than away (30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/30/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley L 77-74 UTRGV Fieldhouse
1/2/2024 Our Lady of the Lake W 83-74 McDermott Center
1/6/2024 Texas A&M-CC L 75-65 McDermott Center
1/8/2024 @ Lamar - Montagne Center
1/13/2024 @ Northwestern State - Prather Coliseum
1/15/2024 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.