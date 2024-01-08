Jabari Smith Jr. and his Houston Rockets teammates will hit the court versus the Miami Heat on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on January 6, Smith put up 14 points, 12 rebounds and two steals in a 112-108 win versus the Bucks.

Below we will break down Smith's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.4 15.1 Rebounds 8.5 8.7 8.7 Assists -- 1.5 0.9 PRA -- 23.6 24.7 PR -- 22.1 23.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.1



Jabari Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Smith has made 4.9 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 11.6% of his team's total makes.

Smith is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Rockets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.3. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.7 possessions per contest.

Conceding 111.6 points per game, the Heat are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Heat give up 42.3 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Heat have given up 26.9 per contest, 17th in the league.

The Heat allow 13.3 made 3-pointers per contest, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 34 22 8 1 3 1 0 12/15/2022 32 15 11 1 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.