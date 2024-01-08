Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets take the court versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent action, a 112-108 win over the Bucks, Green totaled 16 points.

With prop bets in place for Green, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.4 17.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.8 Assists -- 3.0 2.6 PRA -- 25 24.7 PR -- 22 22.1 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Green's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Green Insights vs. the Heat

Green is responsible for attempting 16.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.3 per game.

He's put up 6.4 threes per game, or 18.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Green's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.7 possessions per game, while his Rockets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.3.

Giving up 111.6 points per game, the Heat are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Heat are sixth in the league, allowing 42.3 rebounds per game.

The Heat concede 26.9 assists per game, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Green vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 33 11 5 4 0 0 2 12/15/2022 36 22 5 1 1 1 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.