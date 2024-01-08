Johnson County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Johnson County, Texas, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rio Vista High School at Clifton High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Clifton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.