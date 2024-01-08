Monday's contest that pits the Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland) versus the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) at Montagne Center has a projected final score of 81-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Lamar, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on January 8.

There is no line set for the game.

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 81, Incarnate Word 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Lamar vs. Incarnate Word

Computer Predicted Spread: Lamar (-7.1)

Lamar (-7.1) Computer Predicted Total: 154.9

Lamar is 7-3-0 against the spread, while Incarnate Word's ATS record this season is 6-6-0. The Lamar Cardinals are 8-2-0 and the Incarnate Word Cardinals are 5-7-0 in terms of hitting the over. In the last 10 games, Lamar is 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall while Incarnate Word has gone 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Lamar Performance Insights

The Lamar Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game with a +78 scoring differential overall. They put up 83 points per game (32nd in college basketball) and allow 77.4 per contest (314th in college basketball).

The 40.6 rebounds per game Lamar averages rank 37th in the nation, and are 5.5 more than the 35.1 its opponents grab per contest.

Lamar knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (80th in college basketball) at a 36.8% rate (51st in college basketball), compared to the 9.2 its opponents make while shooting 35.6% from deep.

The Lamar Cardinals' 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 123rd in college basketball, and the 90.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 197th in college basketball.

Lamar has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (310th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.4 (44th in college basketball).

