How to Watch Lamar vs. Incarnate Word on TV or Live Stream - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland) are welcoming in the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) for a matchup of Southland foes at Montagne Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024.
Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lamar Stats Insights
- This season, the Lamar Cardinals have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Incarnate Word Cardinals' opponents have hit.
- Lamar is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Lamar Cardinals are the 37th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Incarnate Word Cardinals sit at 199th.
- The 83.0 points per game the Lamar Cardinals score are 5.6 more points than the Incarnate Word Cardinals allow (77.4).
- Lamar has a 7-2 record when scoring more than 77.4 points.
Lamar Home & Away Comparison
- Lamar posts 93.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 72.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 21.2 points per contest.
- In home games, the Lamar Cardinals are surrendering 10.7 fewer points per game (72.8) than in away games (83.5).
- When playing at home, Lamar is averaging 1.6 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than when playing on the road (7.2). However, it sports a lower three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to on the road (34.4%).
Lamar Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ LSU
|L 87-66
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/30/2023
|Paul Quinn
|W 91-64
|Montagne Center
|1/6/2024
|Northwestern State
|W 90-70
|Montagne Center
|1/8/2024
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Montagne Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Nicholls State
|-
|Stopher Gym
|1/15/2024
|@ McNeese
|-
|The Legacy Center
