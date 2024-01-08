The Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland) are welcoming in the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) for a matchup of Southland foes at Montagne Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lamar Stats Insights

  • This season, the Lamar Cardinals have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Incarnate Word Cardinals' opponents have hit.
  • Lamar is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Lamar Cardinals are the 37th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Incarnate Word Cardinals sit at 199th.
  • The 83.0 points per game the Lamar Cardinals score are 5.6 more points than the Incarnate Word Cardinals allow (77.4).
  • Lamar has a 7-2 record when scoring more than 77.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lamar Home & Away Comparison

  • Lamar posts 93.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 72.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 21.2 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Lamar Cardinals are surrendering 10.7 fewer points per game (72.8) than in away games (83.5).
  • When playing at home, Lamar is averaging 1.6 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than when playing on the road (7.2). However, it sports a lower three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to on the road (34.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lamar Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ LSU L 87-66 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/30/2023 Paul Quinn W 91-64 Montagne Center
1/6/2024 Northwestern State W 90-70 Montagne Center
1/8/2024 Incarnate Word - Montagne Center
1/13/2024 @ Nicholls State - Stopher Gym
1/15/2024 @ McNeese - The Legacy Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.