The Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland) are welcoming in the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) for a matchup of Southland foes at Montagne Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lamar Stats Insights

This season, the Lamar Cardinals have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Incarnate Word Cardinals' opponents have hit.

Lamar is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Lamar Cardinals are the 37th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Incarnate Word Cardinals sit at 199th.

The 83.0 points per game the Lamar Cardinals score are 5.6 more points than the Incarnate Word Cardinals allow (77.4).

Lamar has a 7-2 record when scoring more than 77.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lamar Home & Away Comparison

Lamar posts 93.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 72.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 21.2 points per contest.

In home games, the Lamar Cardinals are surrendering 10.7 fewer points per game (72.8) than in away games (83.5).

When playing at home, Lamar is averaging 1.6 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than when playing on the road (7.2). However, it sports a lower three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to on the road (34.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lamar Upcoming Schedule