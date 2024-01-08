Prairie View A&M vs. Southern January 8 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Jaguars (5-7, 0-0 SWAC) play the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6, 0-0 SWAC) in a clash of SWAC squads at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Prairie View A&M Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Prairie View A&M Players to Watch
- Brian Myles: 8.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Charles Smith IV: 13.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Felix Jr.: 11.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andre Nunley: 4.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Javontae Hopkins: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Players to Watch
- Tai'Reon Joseph: 19.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tidjiane Dioumassi: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Davis: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaronn Wilkens: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Derrick Tezeno: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Stat Comparison
|Southern Rank
|Southern AVG
|Prairie View A&M AVG
|Prairie View A&M Rank
|232nd
|72.9
|Points Scored
|71.2
|270th
|318th
|77.8
|Points Allowed
|76.9
|307th
|351st
|31.1
|Rebounds
|34.1
|280th
|230th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|182nd
|229th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|5.3
|336th
|196th
|13.3
|Assists
|10.0
|344th
|311th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|12.8
|268th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.