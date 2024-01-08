The Miami Heat (20-15) square off against the Houston Rockets (18-16) as 4.5-point favorites on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and Space City Home Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 217.5 points.

Rockets vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and Space City Home Network

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -4.5 217.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 217.5 points in 18 of 34 games this season.

Houston's average game total this season has been 222.4, 4.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Houston has a 22-12-0 record against the spread this season.

The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (39.1%) in those games.

Houston has a record of 4-6, a 40% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by bookmakers this season.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Rockets vs Heat Additional Info

Rockets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 21 60% 112.5 225 111.6 221.5 222.4 Rockets 18 52.9% 112.5 225 109.9 221.5 222.4

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Houston has gone 5-5 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

The Rockets have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.

Against the spread, Houston has performed better at home (15-6-0) than away (7-6-0).

The Rockets put up an average of 112.5 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 111.6 the Heat give up.

Houston has put together an 11-8 ATS record and a 9-10 overall record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

Rockets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Rockets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 22-12 8-5 14-20 Heat 16-19 1-6 16-19

Rockets vs. Heat Point Insights

Rockets Heat 112.5 Points Scored (PG) 112.5 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 11-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 14-8 9-10 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 17-5 109.9 Points Allowed (PG) 111.6 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 18-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-9 16-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-7

