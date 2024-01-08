Rockets vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (20-15) square off against the Houston Rockets (18-16) as 4.5-point favorites on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and Space City Home Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 217.5 points.
Rockets vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and Space City Home Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-4.5
|217.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 217.5 points in 18 of 34 games this season.
- Houston's average game total this season has been 222.4, 4.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Houston has a 22-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (39.1%) in those games.
- Houston has a record of 4-6, a 40% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Houston has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Rockets vs Heat Additional Info
Rockets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|21
|60%
|112.5
|225
|111.6
|221.5
|222.4
|Rockets
|18
|52.9%
|112.5
|225
|109.9
|221.5
|222.4
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- Houston has gone 5-5 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- The Rockets have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.
- Against the spread, Houston has performed better at home (15-6-0) than away (7-6-0).
- The Rockets put up an average of 112.5 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 111.6 the Heat give up.
- Houston has put together an 11-8 ATS record and a 9-10 overall record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.
Rockets vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|22-12
|8-5
|14-20
|Heat
|16-19
|1-6
|16-19
Rockets vs. Heat Point Insights
|Rockets
|Heat
|112.5
|112.5
|23
|23
|11-8
|14-8
|9-10
|17-5
|109.9
|111.6
|2
|8
|18-2
|10-9
|16-4
|12-7
