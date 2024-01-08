Rockets vs. Heat Injury Report Today - January 8
The Houston Rockets (18-16) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Miami Heat (20-15) on Monday, January 8 at Kaseya Center, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.
The Rockets' last game on Saturday ended in a 112-108 victory over the Bucks. Alperen Sengun scored a team-leading 21 points for the Rockets in the victory.
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Tari Eason
|SF
|Questionable
|Leg
|9.8
|7
|1.2
|Victor Oladipo
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Dillon Brooks
|SG
|Questionable
|Oblique
|13.6
|3.5
|1.7
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
Heat Injuries: Dru Smith: Out For Season (Knee), Jimmy Butler: Questionable (Foot), Haywood Highsmith: Questionable (Concussion Protocol), Caleb Martin: Questionable (Ankle)
Rockets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and Space City Home Network
- Live Stream:
