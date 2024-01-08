The Miami Heat (20-15) take on the Houston Rockets (18-16) on January 8, 2024. The matchup airs on BSSUN and Space City Home Network.

Rockets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Rockets vs Heat Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 48% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

Houston is 8-8 when it shoots better than 48% from the field.

The Rockets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 25th.

The Rockets score just 0.9 more points per game (112.5) than the Heat give up (111.6).

Houston has put together a 9-10 record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Rockets average 113.7 points per game, 3.2 more than away (110.5). Defensively they allow 106.2 points per game at home, 9.6 less than away (115.8).

The Rockets collect 1.8 fewer assists per game at home (24.4) than on the road (26.2).

Rockets Injuries