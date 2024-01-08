Alperen Sengun and Bam Adebayo are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Houston Rockets and the Miami Heat meet at Kaseya Center on Monday (opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Rockets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

BSSUN and Space City Home Network

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: Kaseya Center

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Rockets vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -128) 8.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -169)

The 21.5-point over/under for Sengun on Monday is 0.1 higher than his scoring average.

He has collected 9.0 boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Sengun averages 5.1 assists, 1.6 more than Monday's over/under.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: -175)

Fred VanVleet's 17.1 points per game average is 0.6 points higher than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 3.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).

VanVleet's year-long assist average -- 8.5 per game -- is 1.0 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (7.5).

VanVleet has averaged 3.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: +102)

Monday's points prop for Jalen Green is 18.5. That is 1.1 more than his season average.

He has pulled down 4.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

He has knocked down 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet total on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: +122)

Monday's over/under for Adebayo is 23.5 points. That is 1.5 more than his season average of 22.0.

He has averaged 1.2 less rebounds per game (10.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (11.5).

Adebayo's season-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Jaime Jaquez Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: -175)

The 14.5-point prop bet for Jaime Jaquez on Monday is 0.8 higher than his scoring average on the season (13.7).

He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.

Jaquez's assists average -- 2.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Monday's prop bet (2.5).

He drains 1.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet total on Monday (1.5).

