Kaseya Center is where the Miami Heat (20-15) and Houston Rockets (18-16) will go head to head on Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Bam Adebayo and Alperen Sengun are players to watch for the Heat and Rockets, respectively.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, Space City Home Network

BSSUN, Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets' Last Game

The Rockets won their previous game against the Bucks, 112-108, on Saturday. Sengun was their top scorer with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 21 11 4 0 0 0 Jeff Green 16 2 2 0 1 2 Jalen Green 16 4 2 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rockets vs Heat Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun's averages for the season are 21.4 points, 9 rebounds and 5.1 assists, making 53.7% of his shots from the field.

Fred VanVleet gives 17.1 points, 3.8 boards and 8.5 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Rockets receive 17.4 points, 4.6 boards and 3 assists per game from Jalen Green.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s averages for the season are 13.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists, making 48.2% of his shots from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Dillon Brooks' numbers for the season are 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 47.6% of his shots from the field and 40.8% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Watch Adebayo, Sengun and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 25.1 9.1 4.6 1.4 0.4 0.4 Fred VanVleet 17 2.5 7.9 1 0.5 3 Jabari Smith Jr. 14.6 8 0.9 0.6 0.9 2 Jalen Green 17.3 4.8 2.6 0.8 0.1 2.9 Amen Thompson 5.5 3.8 2.1 0.9 0.1 0.2

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.