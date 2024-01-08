Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Wild on January 8, 2024
Jason Robertson is one of the players with prop bets on the table when the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild square off at Xcel Energy Center on Monday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).
Stars vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stars vs. Wild Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Robertson is one of Dallas' leading contributors (39 total points), having collected 13 goals and 26 assists.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Jan. 6
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Avalanche
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Jan. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|0
|2
|2
|6
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Joe Pavelski has 35 points (0.9 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 20 assists.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Jan. 6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Avalanche
|Jan. 4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Canadiens
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|1
|1
|2
|3
Matt Duchene Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Matt Duchene has 35 total points for Dallas, with 11 goals and 24 assists.
Duchene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Jan. 6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Jan. 4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Mats Zuccarello is one of the top contributors for Minnesota with 29 total points (0.9 per game), with six goals and 23 assists in 29 games.
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Jan. 6
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Bruins
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Penguins
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|6
