How to Watch the Stars vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (22-11-5) -- who've lost three straight -- visit the Minnesota Wild (17-17-4) on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can see the Stars look to knock off the the Wild on ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Stars vs Wild Additional Info
|Stars vs Wild Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Wild Prediction
|Stars vs Wild Player Props
|Stars vs Wild Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Stars vs. Wild Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|Stars
|8-3 DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars rank 14th in goals against, conceding 119 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.
- The Stars' 136 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 38 goals during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|38
|13
|26
|39
|25
|25
|-
|Matt Duchene
|37
|11
|24
|35
|21
|19
|56.4%
|Joe Pavelski
|38
|15
|20
|35
|27
|14
|50.3%
|Roope Hintz
|36
|15
|18
|33
|13
|9
|54.4%
|Mason Marchment
|38
|13
|17
|30
|25
|27
|60%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have conceded 121 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the league.
- The Wild's 113 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Wild are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Wild have allowed three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|34
|13
|21
|34
|36
|11
|0%
|Mats Zuccarello
|29
|6
|23
|29
|20
|15
|30%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|38
|15
|11
|26
|8
|18
|49.3%
|Matthew Boldy
|31
|13
|11
|24
|23
|24
|38.9%
|Marco Rossi
|38
|12
|12
|24
|13
|15
|42.2%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.