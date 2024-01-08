How to Watch Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian on TV or Live Stream - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Houston Christian Huskies (2-10, 0-1 Southland) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-0 Southland) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024 at American Bank Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights
- The Islanders are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Huskies allow to opponents.
- Texas A&M-CC is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Islanders sit at 19th.
- The 76.8 points per game the Islanders average are 7.6 fewer points than the Huskies allow (84.4).
- When Texas A&M-CC scores more than 84.4 points, it is 4-0.
Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison
- Texas A&M-CC posts 89.5 points per game in home games, compared to 67.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 22.4 points per contest.
- In home games, the Islanders are giving up 18 fewer points per game (56) than on the road (74).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Texas A&M-CC has fared better at home this year, averaging 6.8 per game, compared to 5.3 in road games. Meanwhile, it has posted a 28.5% three-point percentage at home and a 30.8% mark in away games.
Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Texas
|L 71-55
|Moody Center
|12/30/2023
|Schreiner
|W 84-61
|American Bank Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Incarnate Word
|W 75-65
|McDermott Center
|1/8/2024
|Houston Christian
|-
|American Bank Center
|1/13/2024
|@ New Orleans
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|1/15/2024
|@ SE Louisiana
|-
|University Center (LA)
