The Houston Christian Huskies (2-10, 0-1 Southland) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-0 Southland) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024 at American Bank Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

  • The Islanders are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • Texas A&M-CC is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Islanders sit at 19th.
  • The 76.8 points per game the Islanders average are 7.6 fewer points than the Huskies allow (84.4).
  • When Texas A&M-CC scores more than 84.4 points, it is 4-0.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas A&M-CC posts 89.5 points per game in home games, compared to 67.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 22.4 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Islanders are giving up 18 fewer points per game (56) than on the road (74).
  • When it comes to total three-pointers made, Texas A&M-CC has fared better at home this year, averaging 6.8 per game, compared to 5.3 in road games. Meanwhile, it has posted a 28.5% three-point percentage at home and a 30.8% mark in away games.

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 @ Texas L 71-55 Moody Center
12/30/2023 Schreiner W 84-61 American Bank Center
1/6/2024 @ Incarnate Word W 75-65 McDermott Center
1/8/2024 Houston Christian - American Bank Center
1/13/2024 @ New Orleans - Lakefront Arena
1/15/2024 @ SE Louisiana - University Center (LA)

