The Houston Christian Huskies (2-10, 0-1 Southland) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-0 Southland) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024 at American Bank Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

The Islanders are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Huskies allow to opponents.

Texas A&M-CC is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Huskies are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Islanders sit at 19th.

The 76.8 points per game the Islanders average are 7.6 fewer points than the Huskies allow (84.4).

When Texas A&M-CC scores more than 84.4 points, it is 4-0.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison

Texas A&M-CC posts 89.5 points per game in home games, compared to 67.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 22.4 points per contest.

In home games, the Islanders are giving up 18 fewer points per game (56) than on the road (74).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Texas A&M-CC has fared better at home this year, averaging 6.8 per game, compared to 5.3 in road games. Meanwhile, it has posted a 28.5% three-point percentage at home and a 30.8% mark in away games.

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule