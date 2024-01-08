Monday's game between the New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 0-1 Southland) and Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland) at Lakefront Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-72, with New Orleans securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on January 8.

There is no line set for the game.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Lakefront Arena

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: New Orleans 73, Texas A&M-Commerce 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans

Computer Predicted Spread: New Orleans (-0.4)

New Orleans (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

New Orleans is 5-5-0 against the spread, while Texas A&M-Commerce's ATS record this season is 5-6-0. A total of five out of the Privateers' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Lions' games have gone over. New Orleans is 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its last 10 games, while Texas A&M-Commerce has gone 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Other Southland Predictions

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights

The Lions score 73.7 points per game (210th in college basketball) and give up 73.7 (244th in college basketball) for a 0 scoring differential overall.

The 33.0 rebounds per game Texas A&M-Commerce accumulates rank 321st in the country, 4.7 fewer than the 37.7 its opponents grab.

Texas A&M-Commerce makes 9.4 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents.

Texas A&M-Commerce has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.9 per game (198th in college basketball) while forcing 13.8 (63rd in college basketball).

