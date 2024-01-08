The New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 0-1 Southland) will be trying to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

Texas A&M-Commerce is 4-0 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

The Privateers are the rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 302nd.

The Lions' 73.7 points per game are just 2.7 fewer points than the 76.4 the Privateers give up.

Texas A&M-Commerce has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 76.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

Texas A&M-Commerce is scoring more points at home (95.6 per game) than on the road (51.9).

The Lions allow 70.4 points per game at home, and 77.0 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Texas A&M-Commerce makes fewer triples on the road (5.6 per game) than at home (13.3), and makes a lower percentage on the road (20.7%) than at home (40.6%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule