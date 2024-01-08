The New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 0-1 Southland) will be trying to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

  • Texas A&M-Commerce is 4-0 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
  • The Privateers are the rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 302nd.
  • The Lions' 73.7 points per game are just 2.7 fewer points than the 76.4 the Privateers give up.
  • Texas A&M-Commerce has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 76.4 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas A&M-Commerce is scoring more points at home (95.6 per game) than on the road (51.9).
  • The Lions allow 70.4 points per game at home, and 77.0 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Texas A&M-Commerce makes fewer triples on the road (5.6 per game) than at home (13.3), and makes a lower percentage on the road (20.7%) than at home (40.6%) as well.

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Arlington Baptist W 130-53 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
1/1/2024 @ TCU L 77-42 Schollmaier Arena
1/6/2024 McNeese L 73-67 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
1/8/2024 @ New Orleans - Lakefront Arena
1/13/2024 Houston Christian - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
1/15/2024 Incarnate Word - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

