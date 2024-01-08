The New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 0-1 Southland) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. It will air at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce matchup.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline Texas A&M-Commerce Moneyline FanDuel New Orleans (-2.5) 143.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Betting Trends

Texas A&M-Commerce has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Lions have been an underdog by 1 point or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.

New Orleans has covered five times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

The Privateers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 10 times this season.

