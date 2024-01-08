Monday's contest between the Grambling Tigers (7-5) and Texas Southern Tigers (1-11) at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center has a projected final score of 77-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Grambling, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on January 8.

The Texas Southern Tigers are coming off of a 64-45 loss to Southern in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Texas Southern vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Texas Southern vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 77, Texas Southern 58

Texas Southern Schedule Analysis

The Texas Southern Tigers have zero wins against Division 1 opponents this season.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Texas Southern is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the third-most losses.

Texas Southern Leaders

Daeja Holmes: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.8 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (14-for-58)

10.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.8 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (14-for-58) Taniya Lawson: 10.5 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (9-for-46)

10.5 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (9-for-46) Jaida Belton: 5.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 45.0 FG%

5.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 45.0 FG% Jordyn Turner: 9.5 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

9.5 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Shomari Phillips: 3.1 PTS, 27.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

Texas Southern Performance Insights

The Texas Southern Tigers are being outscored by 20.0 points per game, with a -239 scoring differential overall. They put up 54.3 points per game (339th in college basketball), and give up 74.3 per outing (332nd in college basketball).

The Texas Southern Tigers are scoring more points at home (66.4 per game) than on the road (45.7).

At home Texas Southern is giving up 68.6 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than it is away (78.3).

