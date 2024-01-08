SWAC foes meet when the Grambling Tigers (4-10, 1-0 SWAC) host the Texas Southern Tigers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC) at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. The Texas Southern Tigers are 1.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has an over/under set at 132.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas Southern vs. Grambling Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Where: Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling, Louisiana Venue: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grambling -1.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Texas Southern's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 132.5 points in five of 10 outings.

Texas Southern's average game total this season has been 141.1, 8.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Texas Southern is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.

Texas Southern (3-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 36.4% of the time, 6.4% less often than Grambling (4-7-0) this year.

Texas Southern vs. Grambling Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grambling 6 54.5% 65.5 129.9 76.4 153.1 138.7 Texas Southern 5 50% 64.4 129.9 76.7 153.1 143.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Texas Southern Insights & Trends

The Grambling Tigers' record against the spread in SWAC action last year was 14-7-0.

The Texas Southern Tigers' 64.4 points per game are 12 fewer points than the 76.4 the Grambling Tigers give up.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas Southern vs. Grambling Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grambling 4-7-0 1-1 5-6-0 Texas Southern 3-7-0 3-6 3-7-0

Texas Southern vs. Grambling Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Grambling Texas Southern 11-1 Home Record 7-6 9-6 Away Record 3-13 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 2-9-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 73 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.