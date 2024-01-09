Tuesday's contest between the No. 12 BYU Cougars (12-2, 0-1 Big 12) and No. 18 Baylor Bears (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) matching up at Foster Pavilion has a projected final score of 77-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of BYU, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on January 9.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. BYU Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Foster Pavilion

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Baylor vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 77, Baylor 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. BYU

Computer Predicted Spread: BYU (-0.7)

BYU (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 153.6

Baylor is 8-4-0 against the spread this season compared to BYU's 10-3-0 ATS record. A total of eight out of the Bears' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Cougars' games have gone over. In the past 10 games, Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall while BYU has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears have a +263 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.7 points per game. They're putting up 88.1 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball and are giving up 69.4 per outing to rank 135th in college basketball.

The 36.6 rebounds per game Baylor averages rank 175th in the nation, and are 7.7 more than the 28.9 its opponents grab per outing.

Baylor knocks down 9.4 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball), 3.5 more than its opponents (5.9). It is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc (first in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.6%.

The Bears record 111.6 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball), while allowing 87.8 points per 100 possessions (120th in college basketball).

Baylor has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 11.2 (130th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.4 (151st in college basketball).

BYU Performance Insights

The Cougars' +364 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 88.2 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 62.2 per outing (12th in college basketball).

BYU wins the rebound battle by 12.2 boards on average. It collects 43.8 rebounds per game, seventh in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.6.

BYU makes 12.9 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball) at a 37.1% rate (45th in college basketball), compared to the 5.2 per game its opponents make, at a 26.4% rate.

BYU has committed 2.8 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.1 (52nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (99th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.