A pair of the NBA's best players will be squaring off when Luka Doncic (33.5 points per game, second in league) and the Dallas Mavericks (18-12) welcome in Desmond Bane (25.2, 15th) and the Memphis Grizzlies (10-19) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSW, and BSSE.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSSW, BSSE

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic posts 33.5 points, 9.4 assists and 8.5 rebounds per contest.

Tim Hardaway Jr. posts 17.6 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the field and 36.1% from downtown with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in league).

Dereck Lively averages 9.4 points, 7.8 boards and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Derrick Jones Jr. posts 10.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 48% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 1.6 made treys per game.

Grant Williams averages 9.1 points, 1.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Bane is putting up 25.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He's also draining 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per game (fifth in NBA).

The Grizzlies are receiving 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr. this season.

Santi Aldama gets the Grizzlies 11.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

David Roddy gives the Grizzlies 8.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Grizzlies are receiving 6.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Bismack Biyombo this season.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Mavericks Grizzlies 119.3 Points Avg. 107.3 117.8 Points Allowed Avg. 112.4 47.1% Field Goal % 43.9% 36.8% Three Point % 33.2%

