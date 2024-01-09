The Dallas Mavericks' (22-15) injury report has three players listed heading into a Tuesday, January 9 game against the Memphis Grizzlies (13-23) at American Airlines Center. The matchup tips at 8:30 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Mavericks secured a 115-108 victory over the Timberwolves. Kyrie Irving scored a team-best 35 points for the Mavericks in the win.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3.4 4.2 2 Dante Exum PG Out Heel 9.3 2.9 2.9 Dereck Lively C Out Ankle 8.7 7.6 1.3

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Derrick Rose: Out (Hamstring), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee), Ja Morant: Questionable (Shoulder), Vince Williams Jr.: Questionable (Foot)

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: NBA TV, BSSW, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSSW, and BSSE Live Stream:

