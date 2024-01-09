The Dallas Mavericks (22-15) and the Memphis Grizzlies (13-23) are scheduled to meet on Tuesday at American Airlines Center, with a tip-off time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Luka Doncic is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSW, BSSE

Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks were victorious in their most recent game against the Timberwolves, 115-108, on Sunday. Kyrie Irving was their top scorer with 35 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyrie Irving 35 8 5 3 2 6 Luka Doncic 34 6 8 1 0 5 Tim Hardaway Jr. 12 4 1 0 0 2

Mavericks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic posts 33.7 points, 8.2 boards and 9.2 assists per contest, making 48.7% of shots from the floor and 38.3% from downtown with 4 made 3-pointers per game (second in league).

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers on the season are 17.3 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Irving's numbers on the season are 23.5 points, 5.1 assists and 4.9 boards per game.

Derrick Jones Jr.'s numbers for the season are 10.3 points, 3.8 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the field and 34.7% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Grant Williams' numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 1.6 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 26.1 5.1 6.8 1.1 0.7 3.3 Tim Hardaway Jr. 17 4 2 0.4 0.1 2.5 Derrick Jones Jr. 10.6 4.6 0.7 1.4 1.1 1.1 Kyrie Irving 10.2 3.5 1.9 0.7 0.5 1.5 Dwight Powell 5.9 4.7 2 0.7 0.3 0

