The Houston Rockets (15-14), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at United Center, battle the Chicago Bulls (14-18). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and Space City Home Network.

Rockets vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, Space City Home Network

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun is averaging 20.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest. He's also draining 53.2% of his shots from the field.

On a per-game basis, Fred VanVleet gives the Rockets 16.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jabari Smith Jr. is putting up 13.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is making 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 37.0% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Jalen Green gives the Rockets 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tari Eason is averaging 9.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is draining 46.6% of his shots from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan averages 22.4 points, 5.5 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.

Coby White posts 17.7 points, 4.2 boards and 5.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Patrick Williams averages 9.9 points, 1.4 assists and 4.1 boards per game.

Andre Drummond puts up 6.8 points, 7.4 boards and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Alex Caruso puts up 9.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 52.7% from the field and 44.9% from downtown (ninth in NBA) with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Rockets vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Bulls Rockets 110.2 Points Avg. 111.8 112.4 Points Allowed Avg. 109.0 45.5% Field Goal % 46.0% 36.4% Three Point % 36.0%

