The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-6) play the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-6) in a clash of CUSA teams at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Sam Houston Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston Players to Watch

Raanee Smith: 11.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.6 BLK

11.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.6 BLK Kaylee Jefferson: 11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Diana Rosenthal: 12.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Kassidy Dixon: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0 BLK Sydnee Kemp: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Acacia Hayes: 17.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Alexis Mead: 10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Ana Teresa Faustino: 9.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Karris Allen: 6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Odeth Betancourt: 5.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.