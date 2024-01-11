Thursday's WAC schedule includes the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-7, 2-0 WAC) versus the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5, 1-1 WAC), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SFA vs. Utah Tech Game Information

SFA Players to Watch

Sadaidriene Hall: 10.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 8.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Kyle Hayman: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK AJ Cajuste: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Chrishawn Christmas: 5.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Utah Tech Players to Watch

Tanner Christensen: 11.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK Beon Riley: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Noa Gonsalves: 10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaylen Searles: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Aric Demings: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

SFA vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison

Utah Tech Rank Utah Tech AVG SFA AVG SFA Rank 298th 69.3 Points Scored 77.9 112th 278th 75.1 Points Allowed 69.5 138th 313th 33.2 Rebounds 38.4 108th 306th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 10.9 56th 246th 6.8 3pt Made 6.9 237th 258th 12.4 Assists 13.3 196th 315th 13.8 Turnovers 17.6 363rd

