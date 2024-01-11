Thursday's AAC schedule includes the Memphis Tigers (4-7) meeting the SMU Mustangs (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET.

SMU vs. Memphis Game Information

SMU Players to Watch

Tiara Young: 18.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Tamia Jones: 10.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 10.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK Chantae Embry: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK TK Pitts: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Memphis Players to Watch

Alasia Smith: 8.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Madison Griggs: 17.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Kai Carter: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Ki'ari Cain: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Aliyah Green: 1.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

