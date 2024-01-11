Thursday's WAC slate includes the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-4, 1-1 WAC) facing the Tarleton State Texans (8-4, 2-0 WAC) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tarleton State vs. Cal Baptist Game Information

Tarleton State Players to Watch

  • Kiandre Gaddy: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Jakorie Smith: 14.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Lue Williams: 12.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Emmanuel Innocenti: 6.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Devon Barnes: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

  • Dominique Daniels Jr.: 18.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Hunter Goodrick: 8.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Yvan Ouedraogo: 10.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 11.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brantly Stevenson: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Tarleton State vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison

Cal Baptist Rank Cal Baptist AVG Tarleton State AVG Tarleton State Rank
278th 70.7 Points Scored 70.3 282nd
64th 65.5 Points Allowed 63.0 24th
62nd 39.7 Rebounds 36.4 198th
50th 11.0 Off. Rebounds 11.3 44th
246th 6.8 3pt Made 4.8 350th
326th 11.2 Assists 12.0 283rd
132nd 11.3 Turnovers 11.5 153rd

