Thursday's SEC schedule includes the LSU Tigers (12-1) against the Texas A&M Aggies (11-1) at 8:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Information

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Lauren Ware: 10.8 PTS, 9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.5 BLK

LSU Players to Watch

Aneesah Morrow: 18.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

12 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Angel Reese: 19.9 PTS, 10 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

