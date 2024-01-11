The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-9, 0-2 WAC) face the Seattle U Redhawks (7-5, 1-1 WAC) in a clash of WAC teams at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Seattle U Game Information

UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch

Elijah Elliott: 15.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Hasan Abdul-Hakim: 13.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Daylen Williams: 8.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Ahren Freeman: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK JJ Howard: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Seattle U Players to Watch

Cameron Tyson: 19.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Alex Schumacher: 13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kobe Williamson: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Brandton Chatfield: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Paris Dawson: 6.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison

UT Rio Grande Valley Rank UT Rio Grande Valley AVG Seattle U AVG Seattle U Rank 220th 73.4 Points Scored 76.0 158th 340th 79.6 Points Allowed 66.2 71st 284th 34.0 Rebounds 36.3 202nd 267th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 9.0 199th 345th 5.0 3pt Made 7.3 206th 177th 13.5 Assists 13.9 154th 330th 14.2 Turnovers 12.6 253rd

