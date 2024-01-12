The Detroit Pistons (2-29) match up with the Houston Rockets (15-15) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN, BSDET, and Space City Home Network.

Rockets vs. Pistons Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 12

Friday, January 12 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN, BSDET, Space City Home Network

Rockets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Alperen Sengun gives the Rockets 21.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Fred VanVleet is putting up 17.4 points, 4 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. He's making 39.9% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per contest.

Jalen Green gives the Rockets 17.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tari Eason is averaging 9.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is draining 46% of his shots from the floor.

Aaron Holiday gives the Rockets 7.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while averaging 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham puts up 23.3 points, 7.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Ausar Thompson averages 9.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the field.

Jaden Ivey puts up 12.8 points, 3.4 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Killian Hayes averages 8.8 points, 3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Jalen Duren averages 12.7 points, 2.6 assists and 11.4 boards.

Rockets vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Pistons Rockets 109.7 Points Avg. 112.3 121 Points Allowed Avg. 109.7 46.5% Field Goal % 46.3% 33.4% Three Point % 36.3%

