Houston vs. TCU January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Houston Cougars (12-0, 0-0 Big 12) play a fellow Big 12 opponent, the TCU Horned Frogs (10-2, 0-0 Big 12), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Schollmaier Arena. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN.
Houston vs. TCU Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Houston Players to Watch
- Jamal Shead: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- LJ Cryer: 17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- J'wan Roberts: 7.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Emanuel Sharp: 13.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ja'Vier Francis: 6.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
TCU Players to Watch
- Emanuel Miller: 16.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jameer Nelson Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Micah Peavy: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- JaKobe Coles: 11.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Avery Anderson III: 8.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Houston vs. TCU Stat Comparison
|TCU Rank
|TCU AVG
|Houston AVG
|Houston Rank
|13th
|86.5
|Points Scored
|75.5
|172nd
|122nd
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|50.0
|1st
|90th
|38.9
|Rebounds
|41.1
|34th
|75th
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|14.7
|2nd
|300th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|8.1
|126th
|9th
|19.3
|Assists
|14.1
|141st
|226th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|8.9
|11th
