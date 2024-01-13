The Boston Celtics (25-6) match up with the Houston Rockets (15-15) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13, 2024. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and Space City Home Network.

Rockets vs. Celtics Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 13

Saturday, January 13 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-BOS, Space City Home Network

Rockets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Alperen Sengun gets the Rockets 21.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 17.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists per contest. He's draining 39.9% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 treys per game.

Jalen Green gets the Rockets 17.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jabari Smith Jr. is putting up 13.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is making 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 37.0% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Dillon Brooks gives the Rockets 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.9 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum puts up 27.0 points, 4.4 assists and 8.4 boards per game.

Jaylen Brown posts 22.9 points, 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 35.1% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White puts up 17.0 points, 5.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Jrue Holiday averages 13.1 points, 4.7 assists and 6.6 rebounds.

Kristaps Porzingis posts 20.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 53.9% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Rockets vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Celtics Rockets 120.3 Points Avg. 112.3 110.5 Points Allowed Avg. 109.7 48.1% Field Goal % 46.3% 37.5% Three Point % 36.3%

