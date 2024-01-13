The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-8, 0-2 WAC) face the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) in a clash of WAC squads at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

SFA vs. Southern Utah Game Information

SFA Players to Watch

Sadaidriene Hall: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Kyle Hayman: 7.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK AJ Cajuste: 7.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Frank Staine: 7.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Southern Utah Players to Watch

Dominique Ford: 15.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Braden Housley: 13.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Prophet Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Parsa Fallah: 14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Zion Young: 13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

SFA vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison

Southern Utah Rank Southern Utah AVG SFA AVG SFA Rank 109th 78.0 Points Scored 78.1 105th 314th 77.3 Points Allowed 68.1 116th 281st 34.2 Rebounds 39.2 81st 153rd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 11.0 52nd 230th 7.1 3pt Made 6.6 262nd 318th 11.5 Assists 13.7 169th 61st 10.3 Turnovers 17.6 363rd

