Tarleton State vs. Grand Canyon January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) play a fellow WAC team, the Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-1, 2-0 WAC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Tarleton State vs. Grand Canyon Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Tarleton State Players to Watch
- Kiandre Gaddy: 13.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Jakorie Smith: 14.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lue Williams: 11.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Emmanuel Innocenti: 6.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Devon Barnes: 10.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Tyon Grant-Foster: 20.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Gabe McGlothan: 12.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Rayshon Harrison: 14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Collin Moore: 9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Duke Brennan: 7.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
Tarleton State vs. Grand Canyon Stat Comparison
|Grand Canyon Rank
|Grand Canyon AVG
|Tarleton State AVG
|Tarleton State Rank
|40th
|82.6
|Points Scored
|70.9
|277th
|119th
|68.2
|Points Allowed
|63.2
|23rd
|62nd
|39.7
|Rebounds
|36
|214th
|43rd
|11.3
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|48th
|199th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|4.7
|351st
|228th
|12.9
|Assists
|12.5
|254th
|220th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|11.1
|121st
