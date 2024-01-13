Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Houston Christian January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6, 0-0 Southland) meet the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) in a clash of Southland squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Houston Christian Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Texas A&M-Commerce Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch
- Jerome Brewer Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kalen Williams: 14.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tommie Lewis: 10.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alonzo Dodd: 5.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zondrick Garrett: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Houston Christian Players to Watch
- Michael Imariagbe: 11.7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Marcus Greene: 14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bonke Maring: 8.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Pierce Bazil: 8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jay Alvarez: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Houston Christian Stat Comparison
|Texas A&M-Commerce Rank
|Texas A&M-Commerce AVG
|Houston Christian AVG
|Houston Christian Rank
|137th
|76.9
|Points Scored
|69.6
|292nd
|245th
|73.5
|Points Allowed
|83.2
|356th
|305th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|40.8
|40th
|297th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|71st
|14th
|10.2
|3pt Made
|4.2
|358th
|32nd
|17.0
|Assists
|12.3
|267th
|197th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|16.5
|362nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.