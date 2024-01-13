Texas Southern vs. UAPB January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SWAC schedule includes the Texas Southern Tigers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) facing the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) at 6:00 PM ET.
Texas Southern vs. UAPB Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- PJ Henry: 14 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jonathan Cisse: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jahmar Young Jr.: 5.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Zytarious Mortle: 8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kolby Granger: 4.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
UAPB Players to Watch
- Rashad Williams: 19.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Joe French: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kylen Milton: 19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lonnell Martin Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ismael Plet: 5.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Texas Southern vs. UAPB Stat Comparison
|Texas Southern Rank
|Texas Southern AVG
|UAPB AVG
|UAPB Rank
|339th
|65.6
|Points Scored
|86.9
|11th
|326th
|78.4
|Points Allowed
|89.3
|363rd
|208th
|36.2
|Rebounds
|33.8
|293rd
|165th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|297th
|234th
|7
|3pt Made
|11.9
|3rd
|320th
|11.4
|Assists
|16.8
|37th
|173rd
|11.7
|Turnovers
|12.8
|267th
